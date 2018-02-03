Library to close while moving collections

The Neosho Newton County Library was closed for two days this week and re-opened on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

“We had no heat or electric for two days and couldn’t be open,” said Carrie Cline, Newton County library director.

No fees were charged to patrons for late books for those two days.

The library will be closed again on Feb. 8-28. Check-out times and renewals were extended to accommodate patrons.

“We have to box up our entire collections and be moved out by the end of the month, and that will take a long time,” said Cline.

The library is moving some things into storage and some things into the new library addition and setting up there.

The library will have to close one more time to move back into the entire structure.

“It’s all very exciting, but also a lot of work,” said Cline.