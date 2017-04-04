Lettie Elizabeth Musser entered into rest on April 2, 2017, at Webb City Health and Rehab at the age of 81.

Lettie was born April 22, 1935, in Watson, IL, the daughter of Elva and Mary (Keller) Wines.

Funeral services for Lettie Musser will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Bible Holiness Assembly of God, the Rev. Daniel Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in the Kenney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation on Wednesday from 6 to 7 pm at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.