Lessons from ‘A Christmas Carol’

“A Christmas Carol,” the famous book by Charles Dickens, is not only a great book, it’s also a great illustration of many teachings of the Bible.

I want to point some of these out to you.

You remember the story? It’s about a man named Ebenezer Scrooge. When we first meet him, he is rich, greedy, and mean.

Then he goes home one Christmas Eve and is visited by the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley.

Marley tells Scrooge that three other ghosts will also visit him — the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Sure enough, the Ghost of Christmas Past shows up and shows Scrooge scenes from his younger years — including the time his girlfriend broke up with him because she knew she couldn’t compete in his eyes with the money he had fallen in love with.

She even speaks of money as being Scrooge’s “idol.” This illustrates a passage from the Bible that says that “greed … amounts to idolatry” (Colossians 3:5 NASB).

Next comes the Ghost of Christmas Present, and he shows Scrooge scenes of Christmas celebrations going on in other places — including in the home of Bob Cratchit, the man who works for Scrooge.

Bob is underpaid, and so his family is poor, and the meal they eat reflects this. And yet they are together and happy.

This is a good illustration of Proverbs 15:17. I like how Hugo McCord translated this verse: “Better is a vegetable meal where love is than a juicy steak where hate is.”

Finally, Scrooge is haunted by the Ghost of Christmas Future. This ghost shows Scrooge a number of things, including the fact that Scrooge would die, and that no one would be sorry about it or have anything nice to say about him.

This illustrates the passage in the Bible that say, “The memory of the just is blessed: but the name of the wicked shall rot” (Proverbs 10:7 KJV).

After all of this, Scrooge is a changed man. He is now a kind man and a generous man. He promises large donations to a charity.

He also buys a turkey for Bob, and tells him, “I’ll raise your salary, and endeavour to assist your struggling family.”

The end of “A Christmas Carol” is a good illustration of yet another passage from the Bible, which says: “Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment.

“Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share. In this way they will lay up treasure for themselves as a firm foundation for the coming age, so that they may take hold of the life that is truly life” (1 Timothy 6:17-19 NIV).

