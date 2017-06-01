Legion Auxiliary sending eight to Missouri Girls State

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 is sending eight girls to Missouri Girls State June 24-July 1 at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. They include: Angelina Thao, Savina Vang, Rayna Hartung, Sweelye Xiong, and Ashlyn Kirby, from East Newton High School; Madison Wade and Emily Horine, from Seneca High School; and Emily Hopper, from Diamond High School. This was only made possible with the generous contributions from East Newton Lions Club (two), Neosho Kiwanis (two), Flowerbox City Newcomer’s Club, Neosho Rotary Club, Neosho Exchange Club, and Norma Stewart, an Auxiliary member. The American Legion Auxiliary extends their immense gratitude to these clubs and Norma.

