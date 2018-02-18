Lawmakers to tackle texting & driving bills

The 2018 session of the Missouri Legislature brings no shortage of bills to be heard at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Several bills have been introduced since the start of the session by local state representatives.

“So far we have heard an ethics bill and a paycheck protection bill, which seems to always be a big issue that we have to deal with every year, and human trafficking is something we dealt with early on,” said State Rep. Bill Reiboldt (R-Neosho).

“We haven’t gotten to anything transportation-wise yet, there are several floating around but none have been referred to my committee yet.”

Reiboldt and other state representatives heard seven bills last week and there are still several more to hear.

According to Reiboldt, lawmakers are consdiering a lot of issues this year but none that seem to take center stage.

“In the Senate the biggest bill is the electric cap bill and from what I hear it seems to be causing them quite a bit of heartburn,” said Reiboldt.

“There are several bills we are going to get to the Senate this year and hopefully we can get them on the same page as us.”

Reiboldt is the chairman of the House Transportation Committee and has been working well with all members in both the House and Senate.

“Being on the transportation committee is very interesting and I like it. And I love that agriculture and transportation fit so well together. I’m learning a lot,” said Reiboldt.

The House has been in session for about five weeks now and according to Reiboldt, there will be several issues popping up soon.

“I filed a seatbelt bill, a bill on texting and driving, and a bill on autonomous cars,” said Reiboldt.

“We should allow law enforcement officers to enforce the seat belt law as a stand alone offense, and that is the bill I filed.”

The texting and driving bill that Reiboldt filed prohibits the use of hand-held electronic wireless communication devices while driving non-commercial and commercial motor vehicles, but allows the use of such devices when used hands-free by operators of non-commercial motor vehicles who are fully licensed and 18 years old or older.

For his autonomous vehicles bills, Reiboldt said one enacts provisions relating to automated driving systems and one contains provisions relating to the operation of automated motor vehicles in the state and establishes the “Automated Vehicle Safety Advisory Committee.”

Reiboldt is term-limited and this is his last year as the 160th District state representative.

“I am enjoying my last year and working hard. We always knew there would be an ending and I will move on,” said Reiboldt.

Reiboldt said he plans to do some volunteer work for different agriculture projects and will still remain involved with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

“I’ve never been without work or something to do, and I don’t plan on starting now,” said Reiboldt.

“It’s been a great opportunity and I am very appreciative and blessed to have been a part of it.”