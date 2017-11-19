Lady Indians combine squads

The Seneca Junior High girls basketball team played Lamar on Nov. 9 at Seneca High School. The seventh and eighth grade squads were combined to compete in a B game and A game.

Seneca lost the B game 23-7 against Lamar with Hillary Alsip leading with five points and Hailey Dragoo with two points.

Dragoo also led her team with nine rebounds while Alsip grabbed six rebounds. Liberty Cornell and Parker Long also had four rebounds each and Cornell led the team with two steals.

“We won the A game 32-28 against Lamar,” said Shelly Schrader, SJH coach.

Aliya Grotjohn led the team with 21 points, three assists, and six steals. Kaleila Uto finished with seven points, four rebounds, and one steal while Zoei Dodson finished with four points, five rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Sidney Gaines also contributed to the win with six rebounds and Solara Thompson had three rebounds and two steals.