Kudos to all the folks that helped restore New Bethel School House

Big kudos to all the folks involved in restoring the New Bethel School House in McDonald County.

The New Bethel School Preservation Association is doing what I wish could be done with all of our abandoned area one-room schoolhouses – those few that are left anyhow.

These folks have taken a long-deserted building and, for no other motive than an unselfish desire to protect our past, are spending their own time and money and energies in preserving it.

Interesting story: A few years ago they discovered an old wall blackboard that had long ago been covered up by the “new” blackboard. There was still a lesson on part of it!

The chalk had not been wiped off when the later blackboard was mounted over it. There were also a couple of names.

Just think, there were kids who were taught off that very lesson once. Their eyes saw those very words in chalk before the blackboard was covered up.

Most of the kids who saw that final lesson on the old chalkboard have probably passed away. They went on, found jobs, probably raised kids of their own, perhaps even died in war, but those words on the chalkboard remained, hidden in a capsule of time where it was forever 19-whenever.

In the early 1990s the Newton County Historical Society preserved another schoolhouse – the remains of the oft-remodeled second Cedar Creek School. That structure, which includes original framework and floor joists, is now located at the Newton County Historical Park and Museum, after a restoration project.

There are a sprinkling of other old schoolhouses in Newton and McDonald counties that have been maintained through the years since the final consolidation of the rural schools in the 1950s.

Only one, Westview, between Neosho and Seneca, is still a school. A couple, like the old “Possum Trot” (Pleasant Valley) school east of Neosho, are utilized as homes. Others, such as the Bethpage and Tiff City schoolhouses at opposite sides of McDonald County, and the Oak Grove and Pepsin schoolhouses, among others in Newton County, are utilized as community buildings.

Great job to all the folks who made, and continue to make, that happen. But many more are used as barns, or for nothing at all. Many are no longer standing.

I once had thoughts of establishing a non-profit organization to be called The One-Ten Association, in reference to the 110 known rural schools that once dotted Newton County, for the purpose of preserving as many of these relics of our past as possible.

However, this would be a massive undertaking and one that would stretch available resources — including volunteers — much too thin.

While I won’t rule that wistful idea out completely, I think the local approach has a better chance of success. Every local schoolhouse in need of restoration ought to have its own designated association of dedicated volunteers – as exemplified by the New Bethel School Preservation Association.

For me personally, if I was to pick just one schoolhouse to “adopt,” if possible, it would have to be the one that stands – barely – a mere quarter-mile from where I grew up in McDonald County – the Owens School, on the extreme west end of Beeman Hollow.

The old schoolhouse, with the high rock walls of Owens Bluff as a backdrop, and just up the bank from Buffalo Creek, used to alternate between use for hay storage and total vacancy.

The roof has collapsed but all four walls are still standing – but for how long that will last I don’t know. I actually had the honor of knowing a lady who attended school there as a little girl, though she has since passed away.

I might add that if you know of anyone yet remaining with us who attended Owens School, please let me know!

Every time I pass by that schoolhouse I picture kids running around outside, as they surely must have once.

Inside, I’m sure one could easily imagine the rows of desks once present there.

Owens School – the original pure white now stained a barn red – is a good example of a schoolhouse that desperately needs preserved.

But I want to save them all.

