Know before you go

This time of year is a busy travel season for Missourians. Make sure you have all the information you need before heading out the door for holiday travel.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) website and mobile apps offer motorists several options for keeping up to date on what’s happening on Missouri roadways.

Traveler Information Map app

Users of iPhones, iPads, and Android mobile devices who update the app will have access to statewide traffic flow information in addition to incidents, closures, work zones, message boards and weather-related road conditions.

The Traveler Information Map can also be found on MoDOT’s website modot.org.

Text alerts / email notifications

With MoDOT’s E-update system you can receive email notifications on road work by county, by specific projects, or statewide.

You can also sign up for text alerts or email notifications for incidents and emergency closings (by county). It’s easy to subscribe and you can change or cancel your subscription anytime.

Real time traffic

Real time traffic is available for these urban areas:

• St. Louis – http://www.gatewayguide.com/

• Kansas City – http://www.kcscout.net/

• Springfield – http://www.ozarkstraffic.info/index.html

Customers can always call MoDOT’s customer service centers 24/7 for road conditions and other information — 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).