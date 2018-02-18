Kindness to a stranger can go a long way

To the Editor,

On the evening of February 10, 2018, we lost control of our vehicle on Hwy. 60 due to icy road conditions and we are so fortunate to be alive.

As a result, our truck was disabled in a deep ditch with damage but, luckily, no serious injuries.

We waited for over an hour for a tow truck to arrive but during that time, several kind people stopped to offer assistance.

However, one individual in particular, Chance Wallace, of Seneca, stopped and insisted that he stay with us until we were towed.

We live in Bentonville, Ark., so we were very concerned about just how we were going to be able to get home due to the horrible driving conditions.

Fortunately, our neighbor in Bentonville has a 4-wheel drive vehicle and was able to come to our aid.

Chance was kind enough to drive us to Neosho where we met them.

We would just like to express our gratitude to everyone involved, and especially Chance.

You will never know how much your thoughtfulness and kindness meant to us on that cold, icy night away from our home.

Albert Scrip, Jr.,

Bentonville, Ark.