Kids, dogs, ducks & memories

Thanks to an organization based in McDonald County, four local youth (selected in a random drawing) age 7 to 13 with little or no hunting experience, were given the opportunity to learn the basics of duck hunting.

Young Outdoorsmen United hosted a two-day educational event with classroom instructions, outdoor hands-on participation, and culminating with an actual duck hunt.

The first day classroom training at the Elk River Country Club (Noel) covered rules and regulation, habitat and migration, plus specific duck identification. The kids also learned the use of decoys, retrieving dogs, and camouflage concealment.

Missouri regional Ducks Unlimited representative Lendall Wilson gave the participants hats, posters, and complimentary DU magazines. Each participant was presented with a custom-made duck call, donated by Daniel Cowin Construction, of Bella Vista, Ark.

After lunch, the class shifted locations to the banks of Elk River on Stauber Farms, where an instructional duck call lesson took place and prompted 13-year-old participant Isaiah Roosa to ask, “Is it just me? Or are duck calls hard to blow?”

After being told that practicing will improve his ability, he said with confidence, “Oh good, by morning, I will sound like a pro!”

Following the calling lesson, two Labrador retrievers showcased their skills of marking downed birds, sense of smell, obedience to hand and voice commands, and retrieving. The trained canines (River and Tucker) were handled by owners Josh Cerasale and Jason Bowman, respectively. The dog’s demonstrations were applauded by the audience.

