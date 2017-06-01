Keener, Cullers, Moua are poster contest winners

Granby Elementary participated in the Poppy Poster Contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163-Neosho. Winners are: Tierney Keener, class I, grades two and three; Stella Cullers, class II, grades four and five, and Trixi Moua, class III, grades six and seven. Each received a certificate and $5. Their posters were sent to District 15, which includes the seven counties of southwest Missouri. Pictured with the students are Michelle Wilson-Kelly on the left and Ellen Arnce on the right.

