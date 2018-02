The January winners of the Neosho Senior Center bridge tournament are: first place, John Booth; second place, Joyce Ballantine; third place, Jon Genisio; fourth place, Ken Tyler; fifth place, Dave Marty; sixth place, Phyllis Sanders; seventh place, Bob Hagood; eighth place, Kim Haas; ninth place, Lindell Hughes; and a bad card day was had bu Dorothy Williams. There were nine tables of players. This is an exceptionally large gathering especially for the month of January.

