It’s more than just titles

Seneca wrestling seniors explain

Senior Wrestlers, Cole Hatfield, Jordon Ishimura, and Max Roark, have experienced the highs and lows of the state tournament over their four year careers.

While there is a lot of emphasis and glory placed on a state medal their perspective reveals that wrestling is so much more than that.

Even though the team brought home the second place trophy, the boys shared there were other highlights from the season.

Roark noted that the team went undefeated in duals this season. Ishimura was prouder of how the team lived out the “Class” aspect of their motto “Tradition, Pride, and Class.”

While Hatfield was also proud of their accomplishments on the mat it was their “work ethic and how they had fun doing it” that impressed him the most.

He added, “There was never a dry moment this season. We were always having fun.”

They each seem to understand that the tradition of excellence found in Seneca wrestling is carried on by the next generation. Hatfield encouraged them to “work hard in the practice room, it goes by fast.”

Roark concurred and added, “Get better every day and enjoy it.”

Ishimura wanted them to not “forget the people who helped you along the way.”

They all have plans to continue their athletic endeavors at the collegiate level but will leave with fond memories of their time as Seneca wrestlers: the brotherhood, the years spent together, the community support, and the coaching staff which will be dearer to them than any title.

By Tanya Williams