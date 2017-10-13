How many celebrations are there in life?

“Spank ‘em!” These words of direction by the embodiment of a “virtuous woman” were recalled recently at a celebration of life I just attended.

A dear friend who has now joined her husband of six decades, another good friend we said goodbye to not quite a year ago.

Seems the quartet of young men she was charged with raising did a bit of razing of their own at times, and routinely required reigning in. This was her call for that to happen.

Seems the husband did so with no further need of explanation. As they all four have become good men in their own right; obviously the system worked.

This celebration of a life well lived began and ended with beautiful Gospel songs; had another in the middle as well as the sharing of anecdotes and scripture.

Those present were as uplifted as all who had been part of this couple’s life. This family’s friendship for nearing two decades is truly one of my great blessings.

Speaking of blessings; we celebrated my wife’s birthday the same day. Another one of those virtuous women for whom I thank God daily for bringing into my life.

I had spent the past two evenings with a group of young students from Chesterfield. Story-told as CW Nichols the river guide Monday night; along with my good friend Richard Tyler, took them and their chaperones gigging Tuesday.

Wednesday found us at Echo Bluff to listen to Friends Pickin’ entertain them with old hill music; this arranged in part by another dear friend and park interpreter — Connie Weber. We had dinner out on the deck with a view of the park’s name inspiration.

Were joined there by our friend Lois and her granddaughter, Jamie — they were celebrating the new phase of Lois’ life. By 2018 her business of nearly three decades would be run by another; she free to pursue new adventures.

Fortune continued to smile as we were waited on by a good friend and recent addition to the state park lodge and joined by a man I have admired since childhood. Growing up a scant three miles apart, and him being a bit older and wiser; he preceded me in both attending college and serving our country in uniform by a couple of years.

Now a park interpreter at Round Springs, Dave Tobey does the green and gray proud!

Dave was joined by his wife and two young ladies just beginning careers in outdoors governmental service. Sarah and Courtney finished out what was a fine and entertaining dinner party for the birthday supper I had promised my wife.

Honored by the presence of old friends, new acquaintances and enjoying good food — life was not just being “lived” — it was truly “being celebrated.”

We listened to the music, visited further with local friends and the teachers and parents of the young men spending time to learn more of the Ozark culture and environment. The ten and eleven-year-olds’ deportment and courtesy spoke well of their upbringing.

Parent Tom and teacher Alexis were a pleasure to get to know a bit better. NPS employee, and soon to be Corps representative in Waco, Courtney even acknowledged she had read part of one of my books.

Seems given the choice between nail-biting boredom and “D’Ya Want A Possum?” — my collection of Ozark anecdotes wins out. We are in negotiations for her doing a series of commercial endorsements.

It has been said that “there are exactly as many special occasions in life as we choose to celebrate.”

Go find some!

(Rick Mansfield is a seasoned storyteller and writer, and is always looking for new audiences. He can be reached at emansfield2004@yahoo.com.)