House bill would allow faculty to carry weapons as ‘campus protection officers’

Improving college campus safety in an age of increasingly frequent mass shootings is a continual challenge.

Allowing trained faculty members to carry concealed weapons on campuses could be a potential solution, some Missouri lawmakers argued Wednesday, Feb. 7.

State Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow universities to designate full-time faculty as “campus protection officers,” who can carry concealed weapons.

The faculty member would be required to have a concealed carry permit and would undergo training conducted by the Department of Public Safety, and the list of staff members would be given to the department.

Similar legislation was passed in 2014 that allows teachers in elementary schools and high schools to become certified as school protection officers.

Dohrman, during a hearing in the House Higher Education Committee, said the bill would allow more coordination between law enforcement and campus faculty in the event of an active shooter.

“The point is to have some sort of organized response,” Dohrman said. “They have to go through some more public safety training, their name will be submitted to law enforcement and there will be a coordinated effort when law enforcement gets there.”

State Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, was unreceptive to the idea because he said civilians lack the professional training that law enforcement undergoes.

“I like firearms on college campuses in the hands of trained police officers,” Razer said. “If we have that sort of fear, let’s figure out a way to get more professionally trained officers on campus instead of putting them in the hands of the psychology professor or the religious studies professor.”

Adding more people into the picture with weapons would confuse police officers and make it unclear who the active shooter really was, he said.

Dohrman said that’s why pre-coordination and a list of protection officers at each institution would be important.

Police “will be informed that there is within that building someone designated,” Dohrman said, “and it’s of course up to the institution, but they could have a type of radio or whatever with them that they could (use to) coordinate with.”

The Council on Public Higher Education is composed of presidents and chancellors from 13 Missouri public institutions, including the University of Missouri System and each of its four campuses.

By Tyler Wornell