Hilldale Baptist youth group attends Young Christians Weekend

The Hilldale Baptist youth group attended Young Christians Weekend at Silver Dollar City in Branson on April 1-2. The group attended several seminars from various speakers, concerts, and enjoyed a day at the park. Church members making the trip included Rachelle Wolfe, Jayden Wolfe, Cameron Wolfe, MyraGale Sexton, Mattie Link, Rhonda Sexton, Jaclyn Link, Jack Link, JoAnne Link, Jonah Link, Diane Newman, Holliday Newman, Avery Renfro, Landen Renfro, Jace Renfro, Tucker Renfro, Aaron Williams, Addy Flanders, Chelsea Long, Vada Harris, Norma Harris, Hayley Harris, and Natalie Harris.

Related