Here’s to you, Mort Walker! 

I was saddened to read of the passing of Mort Walker, the creator of the Beetle Bailey comic strip.

I had the privilege of interviewing Mr. Walker via telephone in 2010 for a special publication on the 60th anniversary of his comic strip. I focused on the Camp Crowder connection, which is what Walker based his famous “Camp Swampy” on.

Walker went through radio repair training there during World War II, although even he admitted he didn’t know why since he didn’t know thing one about radios before then, or show any particular aptitude for it.

On the phone he joked about “Army intelligence” and the “Army way.”

Walker was a fun interview. He was very personable and we chatted like we were fast friends. He told me some of what he remembered of Neosho while he was stationed at Crowder.

Most of the time he spent his furlough back home in Kansas City. But occasionally he would make it into town for the USO dances at what later became the Community Recreation Center which, before it burned in 1966, was located next to Central School. In fact, the concrete steps that once led up to it are still there.

Walker told me the women at the dances were nice and friendly but he didn’t really form any attachments which, “for me was unusual” he said.

Walker also liked to frequent the many saloons that were once found in Neosho and one time he and some Army buddies rented horses. What the stable master didn’t tell them until afterward, however, was that the horses had been cooped up in the barn all winter long and that was their first day out.

Let’s just say Walker’s horse gave him a more exciting ride than he had bargained for! He let one his pals ride her back to town.

Walker said he never saw most of Camp Crowder, which was huge. I think some people think Camp Crowder of World War II is simply the Fort Crowder of today. Although the present National Guard area lies within the old Camp Crowder boundaries, the World War II Camp Crowder was much, much larger and encompassed a wide area south and southeast of Neosho.

He was surprised when I told him that there had been a contingent of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps present at the camp while he was there.

“If they were there, we didn’t mess with them,” he said.

What Walker recalled about his Camp Crowder days was not the buildings or the camp layout or even the routine duties, but some of the things that happened to him while stationed there.

Like why Camp Crowder later became his inspiration for Camp Swampy in the Beetle Bailey comic strip, which he started in 1950. Walker noted that during his stay at Crowder the weather was particularly wet. Consequently, the entire area fell prey to flooding (or was “swamped,” you might say.)

“We woke up one morning and we were in a lake,” Walker said with a laugh. “As far as you could see was water. That’s where Camp Swampy came from.”

The men were told that school was cancelled that day. Instead, they were put on sandbag detail. Walker says they were trucked to a “river” or “creek” nearby.

“It was more than a creek when I went down there. It was pretty wide because it was flooding,” Walker said. “It looked like it was fairly close to the camp because it was flooding the camp. We were wading around in about 2 feet of water — at least — and we put sandbags in the creek or whatever it was. We spent most of the day doing that.”

I asked Walker at the time if he would ever return to Neosho, where he spent time as a young Army draftee. Walker, who lived in Connnecticut, said no. He was to travel to Columbia, Mo., to dedicate “Mort’s Cafe,” but told me frankly that “that’s probably as close to Neosho as I will get.”

After the long article was published, I mailed it to Walker at his request. He afterward sent me a nice personalized postcard that I have kept displayed in a plastic frame on my desk and will treasure forever.

Beetle Bailey was always my favorite comic strip as a kid, and yes, even today. I don’t think I told Mr. Walker that, but now I really wish I would have.

(Wes Franklin can be reached by email at cato.uticensis46@gmail.com, or by USPS mail at 12161 Norway Road, Neosho, MO 64850.)