Grotjohn leads JH Lady Indians in scoring

The Seneca Junior High seventh grade girls basketball team suffered an 11-4 loss against Cassville at home on Nov. 6.

Scoring for the game were Hailey Dragoo and Bailey Lannon, who scored two points each.

The eighth grade team won by a landslide, 21-10, against Cassville. Scoring for the Indians were Aliya Grotjohn with 14 points, Zoei Dodson with six points, and Kaleila Uto with one point.

The Indians traveled to Miami, Okla., on Nov. 2 where the seventh grade had a tough loss against the Wardogs. Scoring for Seneca were Hailey Dragoo with five points, Mia Golden and Parker Long with two points each, and Bailey Lannon with one point.

The eighth grade girls defeated the Wardogs 34-26 with Aliya Grotjohn leading the way with 18 points for the Indians.

Also scoring for Seneca were Zoei Dodson with seven points, Grace Brattin with three points, and Solara Thompson, Kaleila Uto, and Mallory King with two points each.

The SJH girls started their season on Oct. 31 against McDonald County at home and both teams suffered losses.

The seventh grade lost 26-7 against the Mustangs. Scoring for Seneca were Daylin McNight, four points; Hailey Dragoo, two points; and Mia Golden with one point.

The eighth grade lost 27-25. Aliya Grotjohn paced the Lady Indians with 14 points, Mallorie King had five points, Zoei Dodson scored four points, and Kaleila Uto finished with two points.