Grieving With Hope

Christians are supposed to be different from non-Christians. As the apostle Paul said: “Don’t be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is the good, well-pleasing, and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2 WEB).

And one of the ways that Christians should be different from non-Christians is in the way they grieve the loss of loved ones, especially if those loved ones were Christians.

First of all, let’s understand that grieving the loss of loved ones is not at all wrong, even when those loved ones were Christians.

It’s natural. It’s appropriate. It’s fitting.

When Stephen, the first Christian martyr, died, godly men “mourned deeply for him” (Acts 8:2 NIV).

Solomon said that there is “a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance” (Ecclesiastes 3:4 WEB).

Don’t misquote Paul. He didn’t say that Christians shouldn’t grieve. It is true that he said, “But we don’t want you to be ignorant, brothers, concerning those who have fallen asleep, so that you don’t grieve” (1 Thessalonians 4:13 WEB).

But he didn’t end the sentence there. He went on to specify that what we shouldn’t do is grieve “like the rest, who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13 WEB).

Here’s the full context of what he said:

“But we don’t want you to be ignorant, brothers, concerning those who have fallen asleep, so that you don’t grieve like the rest, who have no hope.

“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus.

“For this we tell you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left to the coming of the Lord, will in no way precede those who have fallen asleep.

“For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with God’s trumpet.

“The dead in Christ will rise first, then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air.

“So we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 WEB).

As Christians, we are different because we have hope! We have, as Paul said in another passage, “the hope of the resurrection of the dead” (Acts 23:6 NIV). We believe that the dead will rise!

And if you are a Christian and your loved ones who have passed away are also Christians, then you can expect to spend all eternity with them in heaven.

And not only with them, but also with the Lord Himself — as Paul said, “So we will be with the Lord forever” (1 Thessalonians 4:17 WEB).

Yes, Christians are different from non-Christians. We grieve, like anybody else.

But — here’s the difference — we grieve with hope!

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)