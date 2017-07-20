There’s a fascinating website called Global Rich List. You can type in how much money you make a year, and then see how rich you are compared to the rest of the world.

– If you make $10,000 a year, you’re in the top 16.01% richest people in the world by income.

– If you make $20,000 a year, you’re in the top 3.65% richest people in the world by income.

– If you make $30,000 a year, you’re in the top 1.23% richest people in the world by income.

– If you make $40,000 a year, you’re in the top 0.57% richest people in the world by income.

– If you make $50,000 a year, you’re in the top 0.31% richest people in the world by income.

You get the idea. What should we take away from this?

Two words that begin with “G” come to mind: Gratitude and Giving. Think about these words with me.

First, think about that word, “Gratitude.” We should be grateful for what we have.

Notice how the idea of gratitude keeps popping up in this passage from Colossians (look for the words “thankful,” and “thankfulness,” and “thanks”): “15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body; and be thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God. 17 Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father” (Colossians 3:15-17).

Did you notice? Three times in the span of three verses (once per verse), Paul told the Colossians to be thankful.

Second, think about that word, “Giving.” One section of the Bible that has a lot to say to Christians about giving is 2 Corinthians chapters 8 and 9.

Halley’s Bible Handbook points out, “These two chapters contain instructions about the Offering for the Poor Saints in Jerusalem, which Paul took at the close of his Third Missionary Journey. It was probably gathered in all the Churches of Asia Minor and Greece, although only those of Macedonia, Achaia and Galatia are named. It had started a year before (8:10). The Macedonian Churches had entered into it Whole-Heartedly.”

In these chapters, Paul encouraged the Corinthians to give, saying, “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:7-9 NIV).

You have been blessed! Now count your blessings, and be a blessing! Be characterized by gratitude and giving!

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)