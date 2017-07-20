Governor Greitens takes action on pending legislation

Last week, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed nine bills into law.

SB 503 enhances public safety across the state by giving regional EMS directors the authority to create protocols that allow a local EMT or paramedic to contact a physician for instruction in treating patients with rare conditions.

SB 64 names a number of highways and bridges in the State of Missouri. Among these designations is the Lyndon Ebker Bridge in Franklin County. Mr. Ebker, who spent over 30 years with MoDOT, lost his life while cleaning a bridge. This designation will help to acknowledge and remember his service to the state.

SB 111 contains several provisions related to local governments. Those provisions touch on qualifications to run for office and requirements for public administrators, among others.

SB 283 gives local counties more autonomy to fill vacant county positions and improves the election process for the Kansas City School Board.

SB 329 modifies the Motor Vehicle Franchise Practice Act.

SB 486 conveys 31 acres of the old Missouri State Penitentiary property to the City of Jefferson. The city has plans to develop this land into a convention center. Currently, a portion of the property operates as a museum and visitors can tour the historic site.

HB 115 makes a number of changes to Missouri liquor laws.

HB 292 updates a number of provisions relating to banking.

On Monday, July 10, Greitens signed SB 35, SB 49, and SB 50.

SB 35 adds additional pre-purchase notification requirements that state agencies must follow before purchasing more than 60 acres of land.

SB 49 authorizes St. Louis City and County to ask voters if they would like to increase taxes to support the St. Louis Zoo.

SB 50 establishes a registry for advanced health care directives that will help professionals honor a patient’s wishes pertaining to medical care.