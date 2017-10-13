God leaves us breadcrumbs… we just need to look for them

Recently my prayer and Bible study partner and I had a series of answered prayers and small signs from God.

I recall sitting in her living room as the feeling of reassurance washed over me in a way that it has never before.

As I sat there I could see just like the story of Hansel and Gretel, how God has always been watching over me with love and guidance… leading me, refining me, and equipping me with everything I need to do His will in my life.

Even through the darkest and hardest times, He was there, leaving ever so small breadcrumbs along my path. I can just image His hoping that I would notice the smallest of encouragement and not give up.

I can tell you honestly I’ve been through some pretty tough days in my life. As a child I couldn’t really do much about it so I don’t have any guilt or regrets, I did the best I could with what I had been dealt.

As an adult, I struggle more, because mostly I know better. I mean, yes, I know God has forgiven all my sins, I just expect myself to not sin. It always comes as a surprise when it happens, I know better.

When I lose my temper, let my emotions control me, or speak without thinking of how the other person must feel, I beat myself up. I hold myself to a very high standard; it’s all self-inflicted I realize.

I just feel so strongly that time is of the essence, I don’t want to run out of it and I’ve got to do my best with what I have left.

I’ve got these insights and words that someone needs to hear, I’ve got this calling, this desire to help others understand and really know how important our days on this earth are.

I feel that if everyone understood how important their life is to God, and how much He loves them, this world would be a different place. I believe that one day this world will be a different place and that it can start now, today, here.

I know, I need to loosen up and enjoy life in the here and now. I make a conscious effort to enjoy the smiles of my kids and the beauty of nature. I try to not be so serious all the time but I do get caught up in all the things I want and need to do.

One of the best things I ever started doing was keeping a prayer journal. It is pretty simple to do: grab a spiral notebook, put the date at the top and list your prayers. It helps me to remember who I need to pray for and I don’t have to worry that I’ve left someone out.

The best part about it is when the weeks and months pass by I can flip back and see all the answered prayers, healed people, and blessings that have come to pass. Many even bigger and better than what we prayed for.

During the election, for the first time ever, I realized I needed to include our nation, all levels of elected officials, staff and security to my list.

From that, guided by my prayer partner, we started praying for the media, and any attempts to misinform or mislead the people from the enemy would be overthrown and exposed.

We started praying for the homeless, the unloved, unchurched and the ones that no one prays for. I can’t say we have noticed a lot of answers from this, as of yet, maybe we will never know the effects of our prayers.

I don’t need to know. God knows, and the one receiving answered prayer knows, and that’s all that matters.

I have encouraged my Wednesday night Bible study class to adopt a prayer journal. I hope you consider it, too, and include those people above as well.

Who knows if God hears when two or three are gathered… just think if we could get the whole town praying.

Once you develop a consciousness of prayer you will start to see the other breadcrumbs God leaves out for you, too.

(Rhonda Sexton is an author and inspirational speaker. She lives in Neosho with her husband and children. She can be reached at info@rhondasexton.org or 417-389-1222.)