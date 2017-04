• Date and place of birth: May 3, 1973; in Neosho.

• Currently residing in: Neosho.

• Occupation: High school math and science teacher.

• Favorite movie: “Shawshank Redemption.”

• Last book read: “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham.

• Favorite vacation I’ve taken: Montego Bay, Jamaica.

• Inspirational leaders: Mother Theresa and Thomas Jefferson.

• If the world was ending in 2020, things I’d do differently: Spend more time with my family and travel the world.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us