Georgia Mae Stark, age 93, of Neosho, Mo., died on March 25, 2017, in San Diego, Calif., at the home of her son, following an illness.

Georgia was born June 9, 1923 in Spring City, Mo., the daughter of Elmer Faye and Georgia Alma (Cummins) Hunt. She was a lifelong area resident and a homemaker and civic volunteer.

Georgia married Donald George Stark on April 15, 1956, in Newton County, Mo., and he preceded her in death in July 1999. She is survived by: two sons, Ronald Stark and wife, Carol, of San Diego, Calif., and Rodney Stark of Combs, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and other relatives.

In addition to her husband and parents, nine brothers and sisters, and a host of relatives, she is preceded in death by one son, Jack Watkins in 2002, and one great-granddaughter, Tatiana Markee in 2008.

Services for Georgia will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church. Pastors Rod Van Gorkom and Raymond Merriman will officiate.

Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Larry Lankford, Gary Lankford, Stanley Lankford, Tom Lankford, Bill Sargent, and Nahshon Stark.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation on Friday evening at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, from 5-6 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Georgia may be made to Bethany Baptist Church or the Silver Follies, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.