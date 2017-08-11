My friend lost his life, but his story lives on

“Great!” These words were the typical response from a dear friend whenever I visited him in the hospital and asked about his condition.

A dear friend battling cancer; a battle he and his family had been waging for several years. This was his response, though perhaps he was unable to eat and the noise of his fluid-saturated chest had become deafening to his own ears.

This was his response, though he had not seen his beloved home and farm for almost two months. This was his response even as he and the doctors knew the battle was drawing to a close. The mortal war was not to be won; his time here not to be much longer. Medicine had done its best; his own strong will not enough to conquer the illness within him.

It was not at all a glib response; nor one of ignorance. He was quite aware of the test results and the numbers not moving in the right direction. Fully conscious of the labored breathing and the failed attempts to muster enough air even to cough. The blood spittle more often accompanying such efforts; the lack of appetite and inability to sleep.

He was aware of the sense of loss young grandchildren would soon feel; the cessation of opportunity to put before them the examples of hard work and stewardship that had been so much of his life. The pause in a journey with his helpmate and companion; his precious “Susie Girl.”

For a “pause” is all it will be. He and his wife had obeyed the Gospel and shared the confidence of that “peace beyond understanding” that He has promised. That was in part why he kept such a positive attitude; put up such a remarkable front. He knew what eternity held.

My friend believed things were “great” for other reasons as well. He recognized the caring nature of the many hands that had been ministering to him for weeks; for years. The love of his daughters and son; grandchildren. Brothers and sister. He was grateful for the life he had led; truly believing “today is a day the Lord has made……” he was glad “to rejoice in it.”

My friend was “great” because he chose to be. He was more than a “glass half-full” kind of guy. He saw a vessel as the potential to be full and to be re-filled. To carry hope and opportunity to others. He felt great because he saw life as great; with the opportunity to make others feel the same.

This friend has inspired me for years. From when I first saw the size cordwood he and his brothers hauled (I thought I and my friends were not to be topped in this department), to when he reminded me why we open doors for our women (in recognition they are a gift from our God).

He inspired me to be more bold about the salvation of others; spending much of his remaining time concerned about the salvation of an old friend.

We all “….are but a mist.” We know not the days we are allotted. During them, we write our own story. Hemingway believed that “all stories, if continued far enough, end in death.”

My friend’s mortal life did end in death, just this past week. But not his story. The day his remains were laid to rest; his old friend decided to obey the Gospel and be baptized.

Clinton’s story is far from over. In his inspiration of family, and of this humble writer. Thanks, neighbor.

(Rick Mansfield is a seasoned storyteller and writer, and is always looking for new audiences. He can be reached at emansfield2004@yahoo.com.)