Free Market Physician is the July Employer of the Month

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Employer Appreciation Committee recently honored Free Market Physician as the July Business/Employer of the Month. Representatives from the Neosho Chamber, the City of Neosho, and Newton County Commission were on hand to present awards to its owner, Dr. Joseph Sheppard. Free Market Physician opened its doors at 317 S. Wood St. in Neosho in 2014 with only one person on staff. Sheppard prides himself on offering insurance-free, membership-based physician services. These services have enabled many community members and companies to utilize health care services at a discounted rate. Since 2014, Sheppard has been able to expand his services to include after-hours, walk-in medical care on a cash and insurance basis. Pictured are Dr. Joseph Sheppard and Newton County Commissioner Alan Cook.

