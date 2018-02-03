Free flu shots for Newton County residents

Influenza is at epidemic levels in the U.S. with Missouri being reported as having the highest influenza rates.

Over 40,000 cases of influenza have been reported in Missouri, including 33 influenza-associated deaths. It is not too late to receive a flu shot.

“The health department strongly recommends that everyone be vaccinated for influenza,” said Bob Kulp, director of the Newton County Health Department in Neosho.

Effective immediately, the Newton County Health Department is offering free flu shots to Newton County residents.

“We will also bill Medicare and Medicaid if applicable,” Kulp said.

Flu shots are available Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 812 W. Harmony, Neosho. For more information about influenza and flu shots, please contact the Newton County Health Department Nursing Department at (417) 451-3743.