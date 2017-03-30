Frederick Shellenberger

Frederick J. “Fred” Shellenberger, 91, Neosho, died March 23, 2017, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1925, in Harper, Kansas, the son of Adam and Laura (Wooten) Shellenberger.

Fred served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had served as the minister of Belfast Baptist Church for 27 years and prior to that he had pastored other area churches. He was also the owner and operator of Shellenberger Construction for over 30 years.

He enjoyed making clocks and fishing and was a member of Belfast Baptist Church.

Fred married Erma (Huffman) on August 5, 1961, in Neosho and she survives. Additional survivors include: two daughters, Freda Gail Bowman and husband, Norman of Wichita, Kan., and Karen Jean Swain and husband, Keith of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two grandchildren, Jeremy Witte and Jessica Swain; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Bradley.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by a son, Joe Allen Shellenberger. Services were held Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Clark Funeral Home in Neosho with the Rev. Ric Steigman officiating. Interment and full military honors followed in the Belfast Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Contributions in memory of Fred may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Services were under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.