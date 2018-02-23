Former wrestlers seen matside

Former Neosho wrestling standouts Austin Hailey and Nate Rodriguez have returned this season to the program as assistant coaches.

Both have wrestled on Neosho’s state championship teams as well as in the collegiate ranks, with Rodriguez earning a Division II national championship.

When asked what brought them back to Neosho in this capacity, Hailey said, “When I transferred schools I knew I wasn’t done yet. I knew that I would miss competing in the sport. Something about the smell of the room and the grind of the sport keeps me hooked.”

Rodriguez added, “Previous wrestlers had done the same which allowed me to become the wrestler I wanted to be, and therefore, I look at it as a debt that I need to pay back to the future wrestlers of the program.”

Each had a slightly different take on their role as coach.

Hailey believes that getting the wrestlers ready mentally was important.

“I feel like I can connect with the wrestlers better since I have wrestled at the next level,” said Hailey. “I know what they are going through. So when getting ready for a match, I tell them just what I would want to hear.”

For Rodriguez, his presence was what mattered.

“I totally get what it is like to be in the grind of the season (weigh-ins, practice, competing)… so anytime I could help by carrying in the team cooler, practice with them, or even be a positive motivator in the background, I would,” said Rodriguez.

As coaches they invest time on the mat by giving the wrestlers a different look or helping perfect technique, but the hardest part for both were the nerves.

Rodriguez explained it wasn’t “because I didn’t think our kid couldn’t beat his opponent, but because I knew how hard our kid had worked and how devoted he was to winning and I wanted him to achieve what he had set out to do.”

Hailey said that “every time they lose, I feel as if I have lost.”

They both appreciate how much work the coaches do to prepare the wrestlers to successfully compete, and their individual lives and accomplishments are testaments to the impact the sport of wrestling and the Neosho wrestling program has had on them personally.

By Tanya Williams