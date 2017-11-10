Fire extinguishers recalled

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging all Missourians to check their fire extinguishers following a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall of almost 38 million Kidde brand fire extinguishers in the U.S.

The recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers – plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers – representing 134 different models manufactured between 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017.

“Fire extinguishers are life-saving devices and among the most important things in your home and vehicles,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “I urge all Missourians to check all their fire extinguishers so they can be confident they will work when needed. Millions of Kidde brand fire extinguishers are being recalled, and many of them are likely in Missouri.”

Consumers can contact Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends, or online at www.kidde.com (click on “Product Safety Recall”) for more information.

Thursday’s CPSC recall notice links one death to a Kidde extinguisher that did not work properly for emergency personnel at a car fire in 2014.

CPSC said there have been almost 400 reports of failures to activate or nozzles detaching with enough force to pose a hazard.

The Kidde fire extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. The recall includes models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

Information on the CPSC recall, including photographs and model numbers, is available on the CPSC website: www.cpsc.gov/.