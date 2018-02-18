Filing opens for county offices

Filing opens Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the August 5 primary election for candidates wishing to file for county office.

Filings will be lottery style on the first day of filing, beginning at 8 a.m.

A completed Affidavit of Tax Payment form, together with a $50 filing fee, are required at the time of filing. Anyone wishing to file for Collector of Revenue must also have an Affidavit from a bonding company stating they are bondable.

Candidates may file for county office until March 27 at 5 p.m.

Filing for the following offices will take place in the office of Kay Baum, Newton County Clerk, on the first floor of the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho:

• Associate Circuit Judge Div. II

• Associate Circuit Judge Div. III

• Presiding Commissioner of the County Commission

• County Clerk

• Clerk of the Circuit Court

• Recorder of Deeds

• Prosecuting Attorney

• County Auditor

• Collector of Revenue

Declarations of candidacy may be filed for the following political officers who are to be elected at the primary election for each of the 23 precincts:

• Precinct Committeeman

• Precinct Committeewoman

After the first day of filing, candidates will appear on ballot in the order of filing. Office hours after Feb. 27 are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last day of filing, March 27, the office will be open until 5 p.m.

If you have any questions about filing, please contact Kay Baum, county clerk, at (417) 451-8221.