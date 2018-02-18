FFA State Officer Chance Wallace Visits State Capitol

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, in what has become an annual tradition, members of the FFA State Officer Team visited legislators at the State Capitol building to talk about the importance of agricultural education in Missouri. Chance Wallace, State Vice President, from Seneca, job shadowed State Rep. Bill Lant (R-Pineville) during the visit. Also, Wallace was presented a House Resolution by Lant in the lower gallery of the Chamber.
