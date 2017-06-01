Families could have unclaimed medals waiting

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt is encouraging Missouri military families to search his office’s website for unclaimed medals that may belong to them.

This latest initiative is part of an ongoing effort to return the state’s unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

Pictures of military medals and insignia that have been turned over to Schmitt’s Unclaimed Property Division are paired with the names and addresses of the last known owners on www.ShowMeMoney.com.

The list includes 185 items and is searchable by name, city, county, and medal type.

“My team works tirelessly to return unclaimed military medals to the heroes who earned them,” said Schmitt. “Missouri veterans and their families deserve to be recognized for their selfless service, and this program is a way to ensure they receive that recognition. I encourage all Missouri military families to look through our full listing of medals to help us get them returned to their rightful owners as soon as possible.”

Military medals and insignia held by the State Treasurer’s Office come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Unclaimed Property Division after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.

These items are a small part of the more than $900 million of unclaimed property protected by Schmitt.

Individuals, businesses, and local governments can search for their unclaimed property at www.ShowMeMoney.com.