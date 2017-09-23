Energy saving ideas for your home

Crowder College is offering free community education classes in its alternative energy program.

The Missouri Alternative and Renewable Energy Technology (MARET) programs will offer four Thursday evening, 6:30-8 p.m., sessions on the following topics:

• Sept. 21 — Energy Audit — Learn about how to save money on your energy bills. The class will include tips on how to make your home more energy efficient and how to lower your electrical demand.

• Sept. 28 — Residential Wind Power — Learn the basics of a residential wind turbine system. The course will provide an overview of the necessary equipment and what to look for as a consumer when considering a purchase.

• Oct. 5 — Residential Solar Power — Learn the fundamentals of a residential solar electric system. The class will include consumer information for those who are interested in solar electric systems.

Topics to be covered: necessary equipment, electrical load, and questions to ask vendors when considering a purchase.

• Oct. 12 — Renewable Energy Forum — Open House with multiple vendors in the alternative energy field. Representatives from companies will be on hand to answer your questions.

Space is limited, so pre-register is a must. Registration may be made by calling (417) 455-5422 or email: MARET@Crowder.edu.

All events will be held in the Roy Blunt Center for MARET on the Crowder College campus in Neosho.