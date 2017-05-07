End-of-year schedule for graduates

With graduation right around the corner it is easy for students and parents to let some activities and important dates slip their mind.

There are several things seniors must have completed before they graduate, and Neosho and Seneca schools have sent out their lists of important dates and information to students and parents.

In Neosho, events start in May:

• May 2 – Advanced Placement (AP) exam for computer science in the morning and AP exam for physics in the afternoon.

• May 3 — AP exam for literature in the morning.

• May 4 – AP exam for government in the morning.

• May 8 – AP exam for biology in the morning.

• May 9 – AP Eexam for calculus in the morning.

• May 10 – Senior finals for hours two, four, and six.

• May 11 – Senior finals for hours one, three, five, and seven.

• May 15 – Paint the hill from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (In the event that painting the hill is moved to May 16 due to inclement weather, you will check out of fifth, sixth, and seventh hours today).

• May 16 – Rain date for painting the hill.

– Receive check out sheets during first hour.

– Check out of fifth, sixth, and seventh hour.

– Senior awards night at 6 p.m. (meet in cafeteria at 5:45 p.m.)

– Dress code: Business casual (no cap and gown).

– Reception to follow in high school cafeteria.

• May 17 – Check out of first, second, third, and fourth hour. Students last full day of attendance.

– 11:30 a.m. lunch – all seniors eat first lunch.

– 12 p.m. — Load buses to MSSU for practice. Must have check out sheet and must ride the bus to MSSU.

– Seniors will arrive back at the high school no later than 3 p.m.

– At MSSU, seniors will receive their cap and gown and if you want extra tickets (only if available) your name can be entered into the “lottery.”

– Baccalaureate at 6 p.m. Meet in cafeteria at 5:45 p.m. Dress code is cap and gown.

• May 18 – Senior assembly and awards assembly for all students. Be in the cafeteria by 8:45 a.m.

– 9 a.m. senior assembly. NHS will hand out cords to all of the Cum, Magna and Summa students as well as recognize other awards. Dress code is cap and gown. After the assembly students are free to leave.

– Graduation at 7 p.m. Be in Young Gymnasium at MSSU by 6:15 p.m. Dress code is cap and gown.

Seneca High School’s activities start in April:

• April 28 – Senior meeting during sixth hour (11:15 a.m.) at the new gym. They will pass out remaining paperwork.

• May 1 – AP psychology exam at 12 p.m., location to be announced (TBA).

• May 3 – AP English exam at 8 a.m., location TBA. Senior finals for odd hours.

• May 4 – Senior finals for even hours. FFA banquet at 6 p.m. and the old gym.

• May 5 – Senior meeting for paperwork during sixth hour.

– AP United States History exam, location TBA.

– All fines and fees turned in by teachers/coaches to the office.

– Library books and fees due for seniors – get sheet signed.

• May 8 – Senior make-up finals.

– Counseling paperwork due by noon.

• May 9 – Senior grades posted by 8 a.m.

– Seniors can check for fine and fees in office and get sheet signed.

– Athletic recognition program at 6 p.m. at the new gym.

• May 10 – Baccalaureate practice at 10 a.m. at the new gym. Attendance at baccalaureate is optional, but all graduates need to attend practice.

– Senior cookout at 11 a.m. behind the school.

– Road painting at 12 p.m. The rain date for road painting will be May 11 at noon.

– Baccalaureate at 7 p.m. at the new gym. Students should arrive in cap and gown by 6:15 p.m. No jeans, shorts or tennis shoes.

• May 11 – First through third hours attend regular schedule of classes. Turn in all textbooks/equipment. Check fines and fees. Have senior checkout sheets signed by all teachers, coaches, and office. This must be taken care of before seniors will be allowed to participate in commencement.

– Advisory meeting with Principal Richie Fretwell to turn in checkout sheets, everything must be signed.

• May 12 – Bring cap and gown for photos, individual and group, no graduate will be allowed in photos without his or her cap and gown.

– Individual photo in cap/gown is optional at 8-8:45 a.m. Individual photos will also be taken following the walk-thru in the afternoon.

– Senior awards assembly at 9 a.m. at the new gym. Dress is business casual, no jeans or shorts.

– Commencement practice at 10:30 a.m. at the new gym.

– Class of 2017 group picture immediately following practice

– Elementary/intermediate walk-thru (following group picture) at the elementary/intermediate buildings.

– Individual photos in cap/gown following walk-thru in the old gym.

• May 13 – Commencement at 7 p.m. at the new gym. Students should arrive in cap and gown by 6:15. No jeans, shorts, or tennis shoes.

– Project Graduation. Check in at 9:45-10:15 p.m. at the old gym. No one will be allowed in after 10:15 p.m.

• May 23 – Pick up diplomas from 8 a.m.-noon at the high school office.

If attire for any of the formal events is a problem, please let Mrs. Ng know. Bright Futures can help.