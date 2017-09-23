Empire crews roll out to assist with Irma

Early morning on Monday, Sept. 10, Empire District crews rolled out to help in the effort to restore power to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

The assembled team has a total of 39 personnel, including 32 linemen, in addition to safety, mechanical, telecommunications and other support personnel.

The team draws upon crews from Aurora, Baxter, Bolivar, Hollister, Joplin, Neosho, and Ozark. They will join other crews from the Liberty Utilities organization (New Hampshire) to assist Tampa Electric Company (TECO). The team planned to travel to Tennessee on Monday and await directions to their staging area in Florida.

Empire and Liberty Utilities are part of a mutual assistance network made up of utilities across the nation. The network provides a way to share information, secure resources and obtain personnel during extreme weather events and natural disasters.

According to Blake Mertens, vice-president – electric operations, “Our region has received vital support through the mutual assistance network after events like the 2011 Joplin tornado and the 2007 ice storms. We are proud to be able to return the favor when our fellow utilities are in need of assistance.”