Recently someone came to me and said that he had been reading in the book of Acts, and he was surprised to read that Peter had raised someone from the dead.

He said that he was under the impression that Jesus was the only one to raise someone from the dead.

I told him that I once had done a lesson about 11 resurrections in the Bible. Let me tell you about these eleven resurrections.

The first resurrection we read about in the Bible is a boy raised by Elijah (1 Kings 17:17-34). After this happened, the boy’s mother said to Elijah, “You are God’s prophet!… Now I know that you really do speak for the Lord” (1 Kings 17:24 CEV).

In other words, the miracle confirmed that Elijah’s word was really God’s word.

Second, there was also a boy raised by Elisha (2 Kings 4:32-37). And, third, there was the man resurrected after he was laid in Elisha’s grave (2 Kings 13:20-21).

Just as the resurrection performed by Elijah confirmed that his word was really God’s word, these resurrections indicate that Elisha’s word was really God’s word.

Fourth, there is a widow’s son who was raised by Jesus at Nain (Luke 7:11-17). Fifth, there is Jairus’ daughter who was also raised by Jesus (Luke 8:40-56).

And sixth, there is Lazarus who was also raised by Jesus (John 11:43-44). These resurrections performed by Jesus (along with all the other miracles Jesus performed) are evidence that He really is “the Christ, the Son of God” (John 20:30-31 NASB).

