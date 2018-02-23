Doug Hall painting chosen for Russell Auction

The C.M. Russell Museum has chosen Doug Hall’s “Element of Surprise at Otter Creek” as a piece to be auctioned March 17 in Great Falls, Mont.

This will benefit the museum in its annual show and fundraiser. As it is to their advantage to earn as much as possible, they invite those artists whom they know are liked by the collector and art-loving public.

Doug shipped this painting to them May 1 of 2017.

The subject of this year’s auction piece is two hunters who were getting ready to set traps along Otter Creek when an arrow stopped them in their tracks.

Not knowing how many Indians were training bows and arrows on them, "they knew they were in a pickle" because they also knew the bows and arrows could be shot more quickly than they could reload their black powder flintlock muskets.

They are firing and turning their horses, but they know their future is uncertain.

This was not an uncommon situation in the 1700’s as hunters and trappers were passing through Boone’s Cumberland Gap road and beyond into Indian hunting grounds.

You can participate in the auction long distance by contacting Duane Braaten at (406) 727-8787, ext. 333, or online at dbraaten@cmrussell.org.

You might even like to attend the festivities March 1 -17 in Great Falls, Mont.

Charles M. Russell was from St. Louis but one trip to Montana and he made his home there.

You can see many of his works at the museum and some are also for sale in this auction.

For a closer-to-home venue, the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa has a wonderful Charles M. Russell collection, also.

(Judy Haas Smith lives in Neosho.)