Deputies recover stolen trailer & various tools

On May 25 detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information about the location of a cargo trailer that was possibly stolen out of Cassville.

According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, the detectives located the trailer at 7703 Walleye Road in Newton County. A search warrant was then obtained for that location.

The trailer, when originally stolen in Barry County, had contained camping equipment and other items belonging to a local Boy Scout group. Those items were not recovered, however, the trailer did contain a large amount of high-end tools and equipment that had been stolen in Lawrence County.

The trailer and contents were taken to the sheriff’s office for inventory. There was no other stolen property located at the scene during the service of the search warrant.