Death investigation highlights problematic coroner system in state

Missouri’s coroners don’t have many requirements to get the job. Some do not even attend training sessions, according to the coroners’ professional association.

Some county coroners are concerned cases are being mishandled, deaths are going under-investigated, and too few autopsies are being ordered.

They say most of the state’s laws are antiquated, some not having seen a governor’s signature since the 1940s.

At just 27-years-old, Jayke Minor died in his home in Fayette in 2011. His girlfriend found him and by the time paramedics got there, it was too late.

Six-and-a-half years later, his dad still doesn’t know why his son died.

“I’m never going to have the answers I need to know what happened to Jayke,” Jay Minor said.

Jayke Minor had a history of drug use, according to his father and police, but officers said there was no evidence of drug use on the scene.

Even so, Howard County Coroner Frank Flaspohler decided the death was an accidental drug overdose.

“That’s what he listed it as. With no evidence,” Jay Minor said. “He didn’t do an autopsy. He didn’t contact me to ask for one.”

Flaspohler said Jayke Minor’s history of drug use factored heavily into his decision that evening.

“Talked to the two policemen on scene. They said nope, there’s nothing suspicious. There was some history there,” Flaspohler said.

But two years later, a toxicology report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol brought everything in the original determination into question.

“When we got the toxicology report back, it started falling apart,” Jay Minor said. “It came back negative for anything but marijuana. And you don’t die from marijuana.”

Another year passed, and Flaspohler changed his report to indicate Jayke Minor died from a heart issue, with the manner of death listed as “natural.”

But now, all evidence that could help get a definitive answer is gone: Jayke Minor was cremated, the blood samples were destroyed per lab protocol, and there was no autopsy.

Six years ago, Flaspohler said, only autopsies involved in criminal cases would be paid for by the county, with few exceptions.

Other coroners call the case flawed, and are pushing for legislation to improve training for the career.

Flaspohler is being accused of mishandling the case by fellow coroners for a number of reasons, from the wrong name being on his coroner’s report to obvious discrepancies KOMU 8 News identified between his report and police reports, including the location and temperature of the body.

Saline County Coroner Willie Harlow, who sits on the board of the Missouri Coroners’ and Medical Examiners’ Association, said he is frustrated with the case, calling it flawed and directly blaming Flaspohler.

“He made a quick decision that (Minor) was a drug user, so he died of a drug overdose. And at that moment in time, Frank Flaspohler was done with that case,” Harlow said.

Harlow supports a bill in the Missouri House that would collect a fee on death certificates that would fund better training for coroners. Currently, there are only age and residency restrictions to become a coroner in the state.

Even though coroners may have no experience with medicine, the training requirement is just 20 hours a year, a requirement not everyone is completing.

House Bill 2079, introduced by State Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, would prohibit coroners who are not up-to-date on training from being able to sign death certificates.

“There are many coroners who do not attend training of any kind, yet there is nothing that our association can do about that,” Harlow said.

By Jamie Grey