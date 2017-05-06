On this date… May 4, 2017

—–

5 years ago

• The Seneca Citywide Yard Sale was a huge success for those who held their sales last Friday and Saturday, April 27-28. More than 20 sale listings were placed in the Seneca News-Dispatch alongside a map to identify where the sales were located.

Even a few sprinkles didn’t keep the shoppers away. Four Seneca Post Office families/employees — Kathy Murphy, Tricia Turley, Karrie Theil, and Amy Lannon — held a sale on the post office’s front lawn with multiple tables of clothes and home decor of all sorts.

• This is the time of year that seniors in high school look forward to. It’s graduation time. This year Seneca High School seniors will be walking across the stage on Saturday, May 12, in the new high school gymnasium. The commencement ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Before graduation day, the seniors will attend baccalaureate on Wednesday, May 9, in the new high school gym at 7 p.m.

• About two weeks ago a local television station reported on a possible phone scam targeting the Seneca business community.

10 years ago

• The Big Eight Art Competition will be held this year at the Seneca High School gym. The event will feature over 1,500 works of art created by the area youth of Carl Junction, Carthage, East Newton, McDonald County, Seneca, Webb City, Nt. Vernon, and Nevada high schools.

• The Seneca R-7 School District will hold a special board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the board office at 914 Frisco St. The agenda calls for opening of bids for the high school roof project and possible accept, reject or table action, and a tour of district facilities.

• The Seneca Special Road District opened its meeting at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the road barn. Commissioners Derrick Brown and Jordan Wilson were present along with foreman Gary Lankford and secretary Crystal Whitlock, and two visitors. Commissioner Ryan Lankford was absent.

15 years ago

• An annual event is planned in Pineville at the Huckleberry Ridge Conservation area with activities focused around the old mountain man camps. Activities include black powder shooting, archery, dutch oven cooking, lye soap making, arrowhead crafting, woodcarving and tomahawk throws.

• The Seneca Middle School staff will be sponsoring a retirement party for Kathy Boyd and Barbra Tucker on Tuesday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m. There will be a barbecue with all the trimmings at the middle school cafeteria.

20 years ago

• Funeral services for Hal H. Helm, 91, a longtime Seneca businessman will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Seneca United Methodist Church. The Rev. Noel Chase will officiate. Helm was born April 2, 1896, in Bellfonte, Ark., and died May 4 at Freedom Hospital in Joplin.

• May 18-25 is recognized as All American Buckle Up Week and the focus will be on the importance of protecting people riding in motor vehicles by the use of safety belts.

• Motorists traveling in the state may now drive up to 65 miles per hour on rural stretches of an interstate highway, while big trucks will be restricted to 60 mph.

30 years ago

• Rich McCready’s new video for the song “That Just about Covers It” premiered on CMT’s delivery room on April 16. The single for that song will be released during May.

• Georgia P. Shelton, 77, of Miami, Okla., died at 4:07 a.m. Sunday, April 27, at Baptist Regional Hospital after a short illness.

40 years ago

• The Country Gospel Singers, from Columbus, Kan., will present the evening worship at First Assembly of God Church, Anna Mae Griffin, pastor, has announced. Services will start at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.

• Tryouts will be held for the 1977-78 cheerleaders at Seneca High School on Friday, May 13.

• The adult chapter of the AFS will meet at 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Council House. All members are urged to attend.

50 years ago

• Julia Suttles returned home Sunday evening from an extended visit with her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. James Estill, in Indianapolis, Ind.

• Mr. and Mrs. Jim Craven announced the birth of a daughter born Monday, May 1, at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin. The child weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. She has been named Kimberly Ann.

• Mr. and Mrs. Max Vowels and children, of Joplin, were Sunday evening guests of Mr. and Mrs Clifford Vowels.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)