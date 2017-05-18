On this date…May 18, 2017

5 years ago

• Robert Wilson, who has been standing in as the interim police chief of Seneca for the last month, has been a police officer for 19 years.

After making the decision to go into law enforcement, Wilson entered the police academy at Missouri Southern State University in 1992. Upon completing his 120 hours of training and courses he set out to uphold the law and serve his communities.

• The Kids Got Talent Show that will be taking place during Seneca Sumer Fest on June 16 is shaping up to be a pretty big hit.

“This is our first time to host this type of event,” said Ramona McCready. “I think it will generate a lot of people and will be fun for everybody.”

• The Newton County Economic Development Commission held its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 15, in Seneca. A new county flag was presented by Jack Sanders, commissioner. The flag is navy blue in color with gold stars representing each community in the county.

10 years ago

• The Bunker Hill Community Club will host its third annual quilt show and more this weekend — on May 19 beginning at 10 a.m., and May 20 from 1-4 p.m.

• In just a few minutes time Greensburg, Kan., was wiped off the map by a horrendous tornado. One minute there were stores and business buildings and houses and then there was nothing but rubble and people, people with no place to go. It was headline news nationwide in print and on TV, with photographs of the devastation and residents explaining that it was even worse than it appeared in the pictures.

• “I started driving when I was very young. I would drive in the field to feed the cows,” said 20-year-old Will “The Thrill” Vaught.

Vaught, of Seneca, won the $3,000 prize for coming in first place in the MARS (Mid-America Racing Series) dirtcar series at the Monett Speedway on Tuesday, May 8, barely outrunning Al Purkey, of Coffeyville, Kan., who came in second.

15 years ago

• Wyandotte Elementary School will have the second enrollment and screening for the school year 2001-02 on Friday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you enrolled your child on April 26 or 27, please disregard this notice.

• The Newton County Senior Citizen Center, at 1017 Carl Sweeney Parkway, Neosho, will have a special recognition of military veterans on May 25 at 11 a.m. There will be prizes given and a picture will be made of all veterans present.

20 years ago

• The 17th annual Wyandotte Senior Bowl North vs South football game, sponsored by the Wyandotte Lions Club, will be held Saturday, May 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Brewster Field in Wyandotte, Okla.

• A tax workshop for new or recently established small business owners is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Joplin Public Library, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

• A former Seneca High School graduate, Donna J. McKee, has been chosen as commencement speaker for the 1987 graduating class at Seneca High School.

30 years ago

• Ruth Willoughby, community director of the March of Dimes, reports that the 2nd annual Seneca Jail-n-Bail raised $3,560.37. “Another great year for the March of Dimes due to the generosity of the great people of Seneca,” said Willoughby.

• Two open meetings have been held at the road barn which were well attended. Commissioners are Dr. W.B. McCready, president; Jim Ridenour, vice-president; and Phillip Lankford, commissioner of roads.

40 years ago

• The Seneca Junior High and Senior High School crafts fair will be held Monday. May 16, from 7-9 p.m. in the high school gym.

• The Henson Refuse Service is planning social trash pickup days Saturday, May 21 and 28, for old refrigerators, stoves and metal items that cannot be packed in the compactor.

• Pat White, of Diamond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress in 1978, announced the beginning of a White for Congress organization in Newton County.

50 years ago

• Elsie Baker spent the weekend in observance of Mother’s Day with her son, Dr. Hugh Baker, and Mrs. Baker and family of Miller, at their cottage on Table Rock Lake at Viola, Mo.

• Mother’s Day dinner guests of Eva Tomlinson and Mrs. Harry Gifford were Mr. and Mrs. Dean Allen and son, Brian, of Miami, Okla. Afternoon guests were Mr. and Mrs. Ben Cookset, of Fairland, Okla., and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hance, of Seneca.

• Mr. and Mr. Clyde Seiler, of Wichita, Kan., spent the weekend with Mr. Seiler’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Spragins.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)