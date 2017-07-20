On this date… July 20, 2017

—

5 years ago

• A potential disaster was averted Tuesday afternoon, July 17, when Seneca firefighters extinguished a burning pile of trash behind a downtown Seneca office building. Seneca Fire Chief Darren King said he believes a carelessly discarded cigarette caught some dead grass on fire, which then spread several inches to a pile of sheetrock, particle board, door trim, and other discarded items.

• Vince and Christi Maele, owners of Vince’s Body Shop, just purchase a brand new down draft paint booth.

“This brings everything up to EPA standards,” said Vince Maele. “That means that it is environmentally friendly and we are now on the preferred insurance list.”

Insurance companies have a list of things that an auto body shop must have in order for them to be on the preferred list.

“The last thing we needed was to purchase the paint booth to be on the list,” said Vince. “Being on the insurance list allows us to give the first estimate for insurance companies.”

The new paint booth has added many positives to Vince’s Body Shop, which is located west of Outpost Casino.

• Seneca High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders attended NCA summer camp in Lake Ozark on June 25-28. During the camp the girls had the opportunity to be nominated to try out for the All-American team.

Seneca had 13 girls nominated to try out. Of those 13 girls, four girls made the All-American team: Keisha Burton, Ashley Wynn, Cheyenne Black, and Paige Burr. Earning a position on the All-American team is a big honor as it is one of the few individual awards that a cheerleader can earn.

10 years ago

• The Warren’s Branch Community Neighborhood Watch Program is re-organizing. A meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Warren’s Branch Baptist Church.

The guest speaker will be Sheriff Ken Copeland Refreshments will be served. Everyone from the Warren’s Branch area is encouraged to attend, as well as anyone who might be interested in being involved in their own Neighborhood Watch Program.

• Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College recently welcomed Robert Walker as its new vice president for student affairs. In the position, Walker will oversee food services, discipline, housing, counseling, campus police, student athletics, student job placement, student health, student government, student organizations, student activities and intramurals, student publications and the international student program.

“Walker’s extensive experience in the educational system throughout the last three decades made him and ideal candidate for this position,” said Amy Ishmael, vice president of enrollment management.

15 years ago

• The ladies of the Hornet Community Club meet faithfully on the first Thursday of each month and make plans for their next project. Of course, they enjoy eating the noon meal together and visiting. (I have it on good authority that there are some mighty good cooks in the group).

Their business meeting is conducted in the afternoon. The club started as the Hornet Homemakers Club on Jan. 7, 1932. Later the club was changed to the Hornet Homemakers Extension Club.

The club’s standard of achievement has been met several times. In 1951 the county extension work was discontinued and the club took an the responsibility of the Hornet community building to keep it in repair.

• A special commemorative celebration is planned at George Washington Carver National Monument on Saturday, July 21. Art exhibits, children’s activities, story telling, nature programs, wood sculpting, musical entertainment and much more will be ongoing throughout the day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event celebrates the 58th anniversary of the establishment of the monument.

20 years ago

• The City of Seneca was denied a Community Development Block Grant for the upgrading of the local water system, according to correspondence from the department to the Seneca City Council at their meeting Monday night. The application had been submitted several months ago to aid in improvements to the water system’s main lines, some which had been installed in the 1930’s.

• The Seneca adult basic education class continues to enroll students for summer classes. These classes are free and open to anyone 16 years of age of older who wants to complete their high school education.

Theses classes are also for people who have diplomas but would like to brush up on reading, math or language skills. Due to construction at the high school, the class is meeting in the elementary school lounge on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m.

• A former dispatcher with the City of Seneca filed a $25,000 damage petition Monday in Newton County Circuit Court alleging the city failed to pay minimum wage and overtime compensation while she was employed by the city. Linda Dragoo, of 712 Cherokee Ave., seeks $25,775.80 in wages allegedly not paid while she was employed as a dispatcher for the Seneca Police Department.

30 years ago

• U.S. Sen. Christopher S. “Kit” Bond and U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft have announced that a listening post forum will be held on Tuesday, July 22, in Neosho. A representative of the senators, Darren Ethridge, will be available to constituents at 1:30 p.m. at the Newton County Courthouse.

• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, July 8, at 43 Highway and Bethel Road. One driver was seriously hurt and the MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

According to Seneca Police Chief Doyle Shields, 19-year-old Samuel Brown, of rural Seneca, driving a southbound 1993 Pontiac Grand Am, fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the center line. The Brown vehicle hit an oncoming car driven by 34-year-old Joe F. Edwards, of Neosho. Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.

40 years ago

• The third Gilman family reunion was held June 25-26 at Hornet. Relatives attended from the states of Washington Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Oklahoma, and California. A total of 84 people attended the basket dinner Sunday,

• The Seneca High School Alumni Association is mailing out notices this week for the reunion which will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the elementary school cafeteria.

• The winners in the July Beauty Spot of the Month contest were Mr. and Mrs. Harlod Meredith, who reside in the Hansen Addition. Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Callaway received honorable mention in the residence division of the contest. Paradise Donut Shop won the business district Beauty Spot Award. Judges were Donna King, Mabel Williston, and Betty Vickers.

50 years ago

• On Monday, Mrs. Bert East, of Tulsa, and Mr. and Mrs. Cody East, of Upper Barby, Penn., were dinner guests of Mrs. Crystal Crowley. The group visited Mrs. Lena Brady in the afternoon.

• Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Plummer will have on open house for Mr. and Mrs. Max Plummer, of Kansas City, on Friday, July 21, from 7-9 p.m. at their home, 1011 Cherokee Ave.

(compiled by MyraGale Sexton)