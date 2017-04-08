On this date…April 6, 2017

5 years ago

• Several students from Seneca Junior High School placed high in the Missouri Southern Regional Science Fair held on March 27. Twenty students from Seneca Junior High took their experiments to Missouri Southern State University to compete against area schools.

• The 1st Annual Seneca Summer Fest scheduled for Saturday, June 16, will feature a Kids Got Talent contest. McCready Recording Studio dedicated their time and effort to make this talent show possible. There will be two separate age divisions: 10 and under, and 11 to 16. Entries will be limited to the first 10 contestants in each division.

• Due to the large amount of rain Seneca received two weeks ago, water has washed away the underground gravel and dirt part of the roadway at 100 Fawn Trail leading way for a sinkhole to form. Measuring approximately 6 feet by 4 feet wide and a little over two feet deep, this is the second time that the sinkhole has occurred with the first time measuring in size of 20 feet by 20 feet and at least 10 feet deep.

10 years ago

• He will be new to the job, but he certainly won’t be new to the community. “I was pretty much born and raised here in Seneca,” said the new R-7 School Superintendent, Rick Cook. “My wife, Janet, and I met in college. Then after I graduated we were married and 32 years later we’ve raised four children… and we’ve been fortunate enough to live at 1008 Delaware (in Seneca) 31 of those 32 years.”

• According to Seneca Police Chief Doyle Shields, at about 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 31, a local citizen reported suspicious activity at the back of the Mark Scott Insurance Agency at 1034 Cherokee.

• Seneca’s recycling center will soon be moving to a new location. The center, which operates every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, will move across the street from Iva E. Wells Middle School.

