Crowder student housing named for Brown family

I have always thought it was pretty interesting that the student residence complex at Crowder College is named for the family who once owned the property it sits on – land that was purchased by Uncle Sam through eminent domain to build Camp Crowder during World War II.

The R.L. (“Bob”) and Ethel Brown Residence Complex consists of 15 houses that can accommodate 12 students per house. The houses are divided up into suites.

Most of the individual houses are named for the Browns and their children – of which they had 11. Of those 11, one died as a toddler. The remaining 10 survived into adulthood. I’m not sure whom the remaining houses are named for.

Now, I should clarify at this point that many local families were forced to sell out to make way for Camp Crowder. The Browns certainly weren’t the only ones. It’s just that if you look at a plat map, the land the student housing is built on appears to have once been part of the Brown farm in particular.

To this story is added the fun fact that Crowder Public Information Director Cindy Brown works about 500 yards away from the Brown Residence Complex. Cindy’s husband, Rob Brown, is a relation – I BELIEVE a great-grandson, though I may be wrong – of Bob and Ethel Brown.

Robert Lee “Bob” Brown was born Nov. 14, 1877, most likely in the same Benton township where he spent almost all of his life, to Samuel and Lusinda (Cope) Brown. Samuel came to Neosho from Illinois. He had been a sergeant in Co. B, 154th Illinois Infantry, mustering in at the tail end of the War Between the States.

Samuel was a farmer, like most folks around here at the time, and died in 1903. He and Lusinda, who died in 1912, are both buried in Hale Cemetery, near their farm, and near present-day Crowder College.

Bob was their fifth child and grew up working on the family farm, which he continued to do, at least initially, after he married Miss Ethel Viola Smith in 1900. Ten years later, Bob was living just two places over from his by then widowed mother, and already had several children.

He owned his own farm and would remain a farmer until he died, even after the government forced him to sell his land. He was able to read and write. According to his World War I draft registration card, he was of medium build and had brown hair and blue eyes.

He was too old to serve in the First World War, and would have probably received an exemption anyhow because he had so many dependents. Over the years he continued to raise children, crops and critters.

In 1941, just as the country was about to get involved in the Second World War, the U.S. Army decided that the area around what was then the community of June would make a perfect location for a training camp, and the Brown farm sat right in the middle of it.

The federal government notified the local residents that they must vacate and immediately bought out their farms. Some of the people went easy and some went hard, but go they did.

I don’t know how many families were bought out and forced to relocate, but Camp Crowder streets were later named for about 15 of them, including the Browns.

Bob and Ethel, now in their 60s, pulled up roots and resettled with their last-born child, Mary, to a farm near Diamond, where Bob died on April 12, 1946. He was out working his farm, according to the newspaper account. His death certificate states he probably died of heart failure.

Ethel lived another 34 years and died on April 8, 1980, in Springfield. Bob and Ethel are buried side-by-side in Neosho IOOF Cemetery.

Meanwhile, their names live on at Crowder College.

