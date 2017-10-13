Crowder speech & debate instructor elected to state professional board

Crowder College Speech and Debate Instructor Kristen Stout has been elected to the Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri (STAM) Board of Governors at the 2017 conference held in late September.

Stout begins serving this month and will continue to be a board member for three years. At the end of the three-year term, Stout will be eligible to run for a position on the executive council.

“I am excited to represent Crowder, and our activity, on the Speech and Theatre Association Board of Governors. Speech and debate is my passion and I am humbled by the opportunity to sustain and grow the activity in our state,” said Stout.

Stout’s responsibilities on the board include planning the yearly conference, finding quality presenters for the conference, attending a spring meeting in Jefferson City, and advocating for speech and debate in our state.

Stout began working at Crowder College in August 2015 as the speech and debate instructor, coaching students in competitions at various two- and four-year colleges.

Under her leadership the college has had several students qualify for national competition. One student has already qualified this year for the national tournament.