Crowder receives vehicle from Don Wessel Honda

Crowder College President Dr. Jennifer Methvin, recently accepted the keys to a 2018 Honda Accord from Jon Wessel, president of Don Wessel Honda in Springfield.

Wessel has donated the use of the vehicle for the next three years by paying the lease agreement for the college.

Wessel previously worked with the Crowder College Foundation to secure the Honda Fit that was raffled to raise funds for scholarships at the 15th Annual Festival of Wreaths.

“Jon Wessel is a Crowder patron who is always looking for unique ways to support Crowder College, our mission, and our students,” said Methvin. “This gift of a three-year lease of a 2018 Honda Accord comes at a time when decreases in state funding have made it difficult for us to invest in our fleet. Mr. Wessel’s foresight and generosity are exemplary.”

“Crowder College is a wonderful institution with a dedicated and passionate staff that works hard for the benefit of their students. I’m proud to be able to support them,” said Wessel.