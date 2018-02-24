Crowder nursing student receives Carthage Soroptimist scholarship

Crowder College nursing student Brandy Anderson was surprised by the Carthage Soroptimist group last week with a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward her studies.

Anderson had applied for the Live Your Dream scholarship in the fall, and was pleasantly surprised to find out she had been awarded the scholarship.

Soroptimist members in attendance echoed the sentiment that they are here to help and mentor her through not only her studies, but anything life might send her way.

Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Approximately 74,000 Soroptimists in over 120 countries and territories support community–based and global projects benefiting women and girls. The organization is particularly concerned with providing disadvantaged women and girls access to education, as this is the most effective path to self-determination.