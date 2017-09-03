Crowder Foundation receives SMB donation

The Crowder College Foundation received a $20,000 donation from Southwest Missouri Bank for the Freeman Roughrider Fieldhouse project.

“SMB is a generous supporter of the college from donations to employees volunteering their time as Foundation Board members or committee members,” said Cindy Branscum, director of development at Crowder. “This donation will be the first matched donation with the $100,000 challenge we received earlier this month.”

The Freeman Roughrider Fieldhouse project is 100 percent donor funded and currently has $1,050,000 raised toward a $1.4M goal.

The fieldhouse will provide an indoor facility for practices as well as baseball and soccer locker rooms, concession and restrooms and office space.