Crowder College Teacher of the Year Awards

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee has announced the winners of the Crowder College Teacher Awards, including the Gold STAR and Classified Staff of the Year award.

The awards were presented recently to local educators who work continuously to make Crowder College a better place for students to continue their education.

The recipients were nominated by area residents, co-workers and students and then judged by the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Crowder College 2017 Gold STAR award was presented Travis Lallemand, baseball coach and physical education instructor, during a surprise luncheon.

In the nominations many said, “Whether he is on the field or in the classroom, Coach Lallemand always teaches values and a hard work ethic to his students and athletes. He is an excellent example of the Crowder College mission statement and he leads by example for all of us.

“He deserves to be recognized as an excellent teacher for always being an ideal role model for his students and setting the standard high for fellow teachers.”

The Classified Staff Employee of the Year award went to Martha Nimmo, administrative assistant to the president. Nimmo was nominated based on her dedication to keeping the college community connected and informed.

She was nominated by several people, one of whom commented, “Martha’s excellent communication skills, positive outlook and pleasing personality enhance her leadership qualities and mirror the Crowder College mission statement.”

Another said, “Martha is dedicated, detailed, organized, and efficient. She personally supports Crowder students through their fund raising efforts and is a fast volunteer when there are large groups on campus that need direction or assistance.

“In short, if it is Crowder and going on, Martha is a supporter, volunteer, and advocate.”